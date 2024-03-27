A sale of epic proportions set to launch in Mazomanie
St. Barnabas Catholic Church holds a massive estate sale twice a year, and starts with fresh inventory each time.
Wisconsin News Summary 3-27-24
by admin on March 27, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day (GREEN BAY) Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Election Day. The former president is scheduled to deliver remarks beginning at 5:00 PM Tuesday at the Green Bay Hyatt Regency. That’s three hours […]
VanderMeer Bills Signed into Law
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 9:28 PM
Free Health Screenings to be held in La Valle and Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 9:27 PM
Keena, Lois A. Age 89 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Larvick, James E. Age 82 of Sparta
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2024 at 4:10 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-26-24
by admin on March 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Letter urges “uninstructed” vote in Dem primary (UNDATED) Some elected Wisconsin Democrats say they won’t support Joe Biden in next week’s presidential primary. WisPolitics reports a total of 24 have signed a letter, vowing […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-25-24
by admin on March 25, 2024 at 7:07 PM
Mother of Elijah Vue pleads not guilty to multiple charges (MANITOWOC) Elijah Vue’s mother was back in court on Friday. 31-year-old Katrina Baur pleaded not guilty in Manitowoc County Court to multiple charges including chronic child neglect […]
New Lisbon Track & Field Completes Indoor Season
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-25-24
by admin on March 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Data reflects challenges for dementia caregivers (UNDATED) Wisconsin dementia data emphasizes a growing burden on caregivers. The 2024 report from the Alzheimer’s Association shows some 110,000 Wisconsinites 65 and older are living with a […]
