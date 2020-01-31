A Plover groomer found cancer on a goldendoodle's paw. The dog's owner thanked her today.
Laura McPartland said the early detection of the cancerous lump by Macy’s groomer potentially helped save the dog’s life.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
