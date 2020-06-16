A 'perfect storm' set the stage for historic Green Bay protests over police brutality
A pandemic, stay-at-home orders and multiple deaths in police custody set the stage for massive Black Lives Matter rallies June 6 and 7.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Try this easy strawberry shortcake recipe for peak deliciousness
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 1:46 PM
There are many ways to enjoy strawberries, but those destined for shortcakes deserve better than a box mix or plastic-wrapped sponge cups.
Vilas County man seen walking dog in KKK robe and hood
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM
A widely shared image of a person in a KKK-style white and green robe and hood began circulating on Facebook Saturday.
Hoping to Avoid Ticks This Summer? There's an App for That
on June 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Summer is back and so are ticks, and the potential to get Lyme disease.
Pokorny Named CAO of Wisconsin Farm Bureau
on June 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation has named a new permanent chief administrative officer.
Equity Co-op Decides to Closes Marion Sale Barn Indefinitely
on June 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Three months after announcing a temporary suspension in operations at its Marion location, the Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association has decided to close the sale barn permanently.
Crop Report: Cristobal Causes Rain Delays in the Fields
on June 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM
Though farmers in Wisconsin had the rare opportunity of being interrupted by a tropical depression, they were able to spend a few days last week wrapping up their planting activity and chopping hay.
FSA County Committee Nomination Period Underway
on June 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Service Agency says nomination are now being accepted for county committee farmer candidates.
Fitzgerald releases memo on recording consent, wants answers on recorded call with Evers
by Bob Hague on June 16, 2020 at 2:03 AM
We have not heard the last, about a secret recording of a May phone call between Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders. Last week, Evers’ Chief Legal Counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said there was no problem, under the state’s […]
