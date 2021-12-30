A note to Green Bay Press-Gazette subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined weekend paper for Friday, Saturday editions
The Green Bay Press-Gazette will put out a combined weekend paper for the holidays on Thursday. The latest news is always available online.
Weiss, Raymond E. Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM
Bice: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's 10 most controversial statements of 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson found himself praised on conservative websites and parodied on late-night TV because of his controversial statements in 2021.
UW-Madison researchers pour themselves into 40-year History of Cartography Project
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Over 40 years, the History of Cartography has reshaped how historians study and see maps, and by extension, the history of humanity.
Wausau ginseng grower wins more than $1 million in Draft Kings fantasy football game
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Will Hsu's online fantasy football picks on Dec. 19 and the game the Packers barely won over the Baltimore Ravens netted him $1.1 million.
Lambeau love continues: Pair has spontaneous date at Packers game, now spending New...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 30, 2021 at 1:24 AM
A 25-year-old Appleton woman and a 30-year-old Iowa man matched on Hinge one day before meeting for their first date at Lambeau Field on Christmas.
A 23-person team of Navy medical personnel is coming to Bellin Hospital Friday to help in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2021 at 12:11 AM
The 23-person team coming to Bellin Hospital includes U.S. Navy doctors, respiratory therapists and nurses.
Wisconsin passes 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2021 at 10:14 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday that more than 1,700 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
City seeks council candidates after Corpus-Dax announces she won't run for third term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2021 at 10:12 PM
The City of Green Bay is seeking candidates for the District 2 seat of the Green Bay Common Council after Corpus-Dax filed non-candidacy papers.
