A new store inside the Kwik Trip in Rome will help fill a community need. Here's what it will offer.
The closing of Pritzl’s Trading Post in December left some missing services in Rome. A new business that plans to open May 19 hopes to fill that need.
Crane Sr., Robert Louis Age 86 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Waddell, Shirley Ann Age 76 of Sparta & Formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson calls on Bucks owners to repay public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Snowplows were deployed to stop a privately owned military vehicle Sunday on State 29,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM
A driver led police on a chase down State 29 on Sunday evening, until law enforcement stopped his vehicle with snowplows.
Anti-abortion group seeks to change state law by removing lifesaving exception from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM
An anti-abortion group is lobbying to change Wisconsin's abortion law if Roe v. Wade is overturned by U.S. Supreme Court.
Wisconsin doctors consider opening an abortion clinic over the Illinois border if Roe v....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Illinois' Planned Parenthood expects to see more than 20,000 out of state women seeking abortions if Midwest bans go into effect.
Packers had for years thought of hosting soccer at Lambeau Field, then the opportunity to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Organizers expect Man City-Bayern soccer match at Lambeau Field to sell out.
Madison police investigating arson, threat at office of prominent anti-abortion group
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM
The incident took place Sunday, a week after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision showed a majority of justices plan to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Be safe around Wisconsin’s dams, even small spillways
by Raymond Neupert on May 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM
Even small dams can be dangerous to boaters. That reminder from the DNR for Dam Safety Day. Uriah Monday with the DNR says small spillways are some of the most dangerous places. “Either people being unaware that, you know, water becomes more […]
