A new state law will fund suicide prevention programs in Wisconsin schools. Here's how they work.
The documentary ‘You’re Not Alone’ helped persuade legislators of the value of suicide prevention programs that train and rely on student leaders.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Rapids elections: Mayoral candidates talk housing, drug crisis ahead of primary56 mins ago
- Tony Evers stands by warning journalist of prosecution over reporting1 hour ago
- A new state law will fund suicide prevention programs in Wisconsin schools. Here’s h...2 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster3 hours ago
- GOP Lawmakers to Roll Out Legislation for Boosting Agriculture5 hours ago
- State Cheese Production Up for Fourth Time in 20195 hours ago
- Wisconsin Brown Swiss Seeking Queen Applicants5 hours ago
- Mauston Rocks Papermakers 77-35 in Boys Basketball Action13 hours ago
- ‘There’s a bit of voter suppression going on’ – Evers questions Iowa Caucus proces...18 hours ago
- Johnson says impeachment should never have happened19 hours ago
- Girls Basketball Bracketology D520 hours ago
- Hall of Famer Willie Wood passes away2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.