A new report looks at outdoor recreation and land conservation in Wisconsin. Here's what it says about how we rank with other states
The Wisconsin Policy Forum analyzed how much Wisconsin devotes to conserving land and water and how it compares to other states.
Here's what charter schools are and how they work in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM
Wisconsin was one of the first states to experiment with charter schools, which are growing nationwide.
Genrich insists he's added police officers; Weininger says mayor has cut positions....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM
Whose comment do you believe on Green Bay police staffing? Genrich says he's added positions; Weininger says there are fewer cops in department.
What April's Supreme Court election may tell us about the 2024 partisan races in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM
The contest between Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly will be the first big Wisconsin court race since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Lawmakers grill Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr on why the Green Bay prison remains open...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 11:21 AM
Sec. Kevin Carr said there isn't a new facility to move inmates to if the state were to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution.
Ron Johnson casts doubts on continued U.S. aid helping Ukraine in its fight against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Johnson's comments come as Republicans show division on whether to continue providing aid and military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.
A Door County shipwreck is added to the State Register of Historic Places. Here's what to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2023 at 9:46 AM
Here's what to know about the wreck of the Emerline, which sank in Lake Michigan off Baileys Harbor in 1896.
Watch live from Madison: Pulitzer Prize winning journalists on how local news helps you
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 29, 2023 at 12:14 AM
Corey Johnson, formerly of Tampa Bay Times and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Raquel Rutledge will highlight impact of their work.
Racine’s mayor happy to see legislative fix for police union bargaining
by Raymond Neupert on March 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM
A state labor ruling that eliminated health insurance requirements for police and fire departments has legislative Republicans moving to pass a law to fix that. That ruling was against the Racine police department after the city challenged […]
