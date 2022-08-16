A new House of Glam, an online company opens storefront, Pittsville restaurant closing: Streetwise
Check out the latest business news in the Wisconsin Rapids area. This week, House of Glam and River City Supply Co. open new storefronts.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Business in the front, party in the back: These two Wisconsin kids are in the USA Mullet...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Five-year-old Axel Wenzel of Brillion and 13-year-old Max Weihbrecht of Lawrence have made it to the final round of the event.
Here's why Menominee Nation's bid for a casino in Kenosha is drawing both support and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
The Potawatomi are opposed to a bid by the Menominee Nation to open a casino in Kenosha while the Oneida and Mohicans support the endeavor.
Green Bay Packers' most expensive games also among the earliest on 2022 schedule
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The Packers-Giants game in London is the most expensive ticket, but would you believe it's a relative bargain to see the reigning Super Bowl champs?
'The sort of seat that usually flips': Republicans focus on Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Republicans see the race between Derrick Van Orden and Brad Pfaff as among their best chances to take control of the U.S. House in November.
Over 4,400 calls flood into Wisconsin's new 988 crisis line in first month, peaking at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The Wisconsin Lifeline service is already showing trends in needs and drawing hundreds more calls per month than a previous hotline.
Police identify Green Bay man killed in apparent homicide earlier this month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Green Bay police had gone to the Packerland Drive apartment of Patrick L. Ernst on Aug. 2 to check on his welfare.
Saunders, Charles (Charlie) Age 65 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM
New Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bars were inspired by sticky floors, dark lighting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Miller High Life and New York-based Tipsy Scoop are launching limited-edition beer-infused ice cream bars inspired by dive bars.
Body Found in Water in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM
