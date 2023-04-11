A new audit is raising concerns about probation and parole programs in Wisconsin. Here are the key takeaways.
The Department of Corrections is taking issue with an audit finding the department is falling short on checking in with those on probation and parole.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Here's how Wisconsin's purple 'BOW' counties flipped for Janet Protasiewicz
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM
These counties traditionally lean red in statewide races, and favored Tim Michels for governor in November. Yet voters turned out for liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz.
-
Lake Michigan battleground: Democrats pick Chicago for national convention a month after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM
Democrats underscore the importance of Wisconsin and the Midwest in picking Chicago over New York and Atlanta as the DNC site.
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/10
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM
-
Royall Holds Off Wonewoc-Center in Softball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM
-
In wake of Nashville, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers propose allowing school boards to approve...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM
The measure allowing concealed carry in schools comes in the wake of the Nashville shootings and a resolution from the Germantown School Board.
-
Wisconsin just launched the first marketplace for trading water quality credits. What is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Water quality trading has happened in Wisconsin for years, but it has been difficult for farmers and water treatment plants to find each other and get the process started.
-
First responders reflect on Beaver Dam apartment explosion five years later
by Fond du Lac Reporter on April 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM
For 15 days, more than 20 fire departments and the FBI were centered on Beaver Dam. Five years later, responders reflect on the apartment explosion.
-
A new audit is raising concerns about probation and parole programs in Wisconsin. Here...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 11, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The Department of Corrections is taking issue with an audit finding the department is falling short on checking in with those on probation and parole.
-
Indigenous writers decry apparent planned destruction of literary exhibit at Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The exhibit, 'Portals and Writings Celebrating Wisconsin Authors,' was installed at the Milwaukee convention center in 1998.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.