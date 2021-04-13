A member of a decorated Madison sports family was found shot to death in Arizona in apparent murder-suicide
Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of UW star receiver Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.
Here's what you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 9:47 PM
Local vaccinators halted the J&J shots, leading to getting a different vaccine, cancellations and rescheduled appointments.
Republicans set to vote on $2 billion in spending that may violate federal rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM
Republican state lawmakers hope to start to seize control of more than $3 billion in federal funds Tuesday, but if they carry through they may have to give up as much as two-thirds of it.
Federal officials and Evers preserve $70 million a month in food assistance in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 9:39 PM
The deal means about 400,000 households will continue to receive extra aid in May that they were at risk of losing because of a recent court decision.
State GOP recovers portion of $2.3 million looted by cyber attackers during 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 8:57 PM
The party recovered more than $943,000 "through insurance and BMO Harris Bank's Fraud Department" according to a federal filing.
70% of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM
More than 700,000 Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, or roughly 70% of that population.
Five questions with 2021 Golden Apple winner Sara Shefchik of Bay Port High School
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 7:48 PM
The 2021 Golden Apple Award presentations will be televised April 21 on CW14 and April 25 on WLUK.
Green Bay committee approves JBS donation of land and $500,000, as company fights OSHA...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM
A year after deadly COVID-19 outbreaks at its meat plant, JBS says it wants to help the city build new housing and outdoor spaces. The city's Redevelopment Authority approved the donation Tuesday.
Hahn, Lawrence (Larry) M. Hahn Age 92 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM
