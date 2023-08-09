A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A single lottery ticket sold in Florida has won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery says a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the ticket. No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18,…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Appleton East sparks controversy with a back-to-school event for 'students of color'
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM
WILL sent a letter to the district asking it to take down a Facebook post inviting freshman "students of color" to a meet-and-greet on Aug. 15.
-
1976 graduate returns as Southern Door School District interim superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM
Southern Door School District's new interim superintendent is a graduate of the district.
-
Door, Kewaunee county entrepreneurs can enter 'Shark Tank'-like business pitch contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM
Taking place in November, Lighthouse Launch gives potential business people the chance to win cash prizes and move on to a regional pitch contest.
-
Lottery player wins $50,000 in Monday Powerball drawing with a ticket from an Appleton...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM
The Powerball jackpot is climbing again, with an estimated $170 million available for the Wednesday drawing.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Adams-Friendship Green Devils
by WRJC WebMaster on August 9, 2023 at 7:23 PM
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek inroads with young voters ahead of first 2024 presidential...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM
College voters catapulted Democrats to victory in recent must-win statewide elections. Wisconsin Republicans want to prevent it from happening again in 2024.
-
Strange lights in the sky? Green Bay woman shares her experience as Congress hears UFO...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM
A Green Bay woman shares her own experience of seeing unexplained lights in the sky near her home in December 2022, plus the latest on UFO testimony.
-
Here's what Farmers' Almanac is predicting for the upcoming winter in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM
The almanac's formula predicts lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for much of the Great Lakes and Midwest regions in 2024.
-
Support for a bill to let 14-year-olds serve alcohol in Wisconsin isn't bubbling up....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2023 at 11:01 AM
A bill to allow teens as young as 14 to serve alcohol has gotten attention outside of Wisconsin, but the proposal hasn't gotten a hearing yet.
