A Medford man arrested for driving under the influence.

Wisconsin State Patrol Wausau Post have arrested 21-year old Nicholas J. Cooper from Medford for driving a motor vehicle under the influence with a child under the age of 16,according to a press release.

Source: WAOW.com

