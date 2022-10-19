A Mauston High School Senior has been named the Supreme Exhibitor at the past Wisconsin State Fair
The Supreme Exhibitor award is based on an exhibitor’s overall achievements at the 2022 Fair from points earned participating in the Junior Beef show, Quiz contest, Communication contest and Showmanship. We would like to congratulate Ethan Lulich, our 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Beef Supreme Exhibitor!
Ethan is in 12th grade and has been an exhibitor at Wisconsin State Fair for six years. Ethan began showing beef cattle at Wisconsin State Fair at the age of 12 and has enjoyed doing everything he can with the beef project since. He was involved in the 4-H performing arts where his club would perform in the Youth Expo building each year. One year, they performed a skit called, “Lighting Lulich” where he played a western hero. Ethan also worked closely with his older sister who showed both sheep and beef cattle at Wisconsin State Fair.
When asked about his future plans, Ethan said “I plan to attend a university and major in either animal science or agricultural business. I will continue to grow my beef cattle herd while mentoring other youth members who have an interest in showing beef cattle. I was fortunate to have a couple who saw my drive and passion and were willing to provide me insight and advice on beef cattle selection, feeding, hair care, and showmanship skills. I owe a great deal of my success to them, so I feel it is just as important to pass that on where I can.”
One of his favorite Fair memories is from the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair. “I was named the 13-year-old beef showmanship champion. My prize was a brand-new show stick. This is the show stick I have used at every single show since. I consider it my good luck charm!”
Congratulations Ethan Lulich, our 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Beef Supreme Exhibitor!
Source: WRJC.com
