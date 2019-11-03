A man is in custody for an acid attack being investigated as a hate crime, bringing some relief to the south side Milwaukee neighborhood
The man, 61, is suspected of berating a Latino man and then tossing acid on his face.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- A man is in custody for an acid attack being investigated as a hate crime, bringing some r...10 hours ago
- Police investigate acid attack on Milwaukee’s south side as a hate crime; suspect in...16 hours ago
- Police investigate acid attack on Milwaukee’s south side as a hate crime19 hours ago
- Hillsboro Lady Tigers Defeat Iowa-Grant to Earn Spot in the Volleyball State Tournament1 day ago
- Tigers Munson has Solid Showing at State Cross Country Meet, Malacina Finishes 69th for Ma...1 day ago
- Jones Paces New Lisbon Cross Country Team at State Cross Country Meet, Boppart Comes in 52...1 day ago
- Hockey Badgers drop Big Ten opener3 days ago
- Jack Salzwedel – American Family CEO makes a point about black male enslavement and ...3 days ago
- Wausau woman sentenced to federal prison for Social Security fraud3 days ago
- Milwaukee leaders making bid to host G-7 Summit3 days ago
- Robin Vos – Do red flag laws allow gun seizure without a judge’s OK?1 week ago
- Jeremy Thiesfeldt – No, the “vast majority” of Wisconsin students are not below ...2 weeks ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.