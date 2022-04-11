A man asleep at the wheel of an SUV leads to what Hobart-Lawrence police call the largest drug bust in its history

Hobart-Lawrence police seized meth, cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, heroin, paraphernalia and prescription meds. Police also seized handguns, SUV.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment