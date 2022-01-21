A judge has kept in place his ruling that says absentee ballot drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin
But with an appeal continuing, the possibility looms that the rules could change — perhaps more than once — between now and the Feb. 15 primary.
Despite declining COVID-19 metrics, state and county officials unsure if the omicron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor with the county, believes some indicators point to a potential beginning of a peak.
Rebecca Kleefisch used 'indefinitely confined' voting method she now wants abolished,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM
The revelation could complicate Kleefisch's bid for governor because she has centered much of her run on tightening the state's voting laws.
A pair of surreptitious videos expose divisions within Wisconsin Republican ranks over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM
In one, a lawmaker calls for cheating in elections, and in another, a lawmaker slams the door on a man distributing a petition on Vos.
Wisconsin Republicans back away from their effort to jail the mayors of Green Bay and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 9:04 PM
An attorney for Michael Gableman submitted a letter to the court Friday saying he was now trying to avoid jailing the mayors.
Bice: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil gets roasted on Twitter for making fun of China-manufactured...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 9:01 PM
In a mere 16 words, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil managed to suggest he can't read English, doesn't know how to put on a mask and riled a Wisconsin industry.
About the Green Bay Press-Gazette: Contact information, staff directory
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM
Ways to contact the Press-Gazette staff and customer service.
Mark Pocan has asked the U.S. attorney general to investigate Republicans who filed false...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM
Pocan's letter comes days after a Milwaukee County prosecutor said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is best suited to investigate the matter.
Craig Gilbert: After 35 years covering politics, a fond farewell. And see you again soon.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM
In a partnership between Marquette Law School and the Journal Sentinel, I'll continue to write columns and political analysis during 2022.
