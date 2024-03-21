A hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caused a fire, but everyone is OK
Three people in a hot air balloon escaped largely unscathed after their basket clipped a power line, fell to the ground and caused a brush fire. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the accident on video. It happened…
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-21-24
by admin on March 21, 2024 at 4:18 PM
Milwaukee woman to be tried after son shot dead with her gun (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman, 32-year-old Tiara Edwards was bound over for trial Wednesday in the death of her young son. Police say 4-year-old Jamero Edwards was shot in the head and […]
2024 City of Mauston Mayoral Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on March 21, 2024 at 3:02 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-21-24
by admin on March 21, 2024 at 9:30 AM
Evers signs EV charging station bills (MADISON) Electric vehicle drivers in Wisconsin may soon have more places to recharge. Two bills signed by Governor Tony Evers allow the state to access $78 million in federal money. Chelsea Chandler with Clean […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 3-20-24
by admin on March 20, 2024 at 6:01 PM
Former election official on trial for election fraud (MILWAUKEE) A former Milwaukee election official is on trial for election fraud. In a recorded interview played in court, former Milwaukee Election Commission Deputy Director Kimberly Zapata told […]
New Lisbon Announced Citizen & Community Service Award Winners
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Hillsboro Opens Softball Season With Walk Off Victory over Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 3:31 PM
Schmidt, Ilda G. Age 86 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 2:38 PM
Herbison, Hollis B. Age 95 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2024 at 2:37 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-20-24
by admin on March 20, 2024 at 11:01 AM
Wisconsin pastor rescued from Haiti (RICE LAKE) A Wisconsin pastor is among Americans rescued from Haiti. Reverend Steve Svensen of Providence Reformed Baptist Church in Rice Lake had been working with a non-profit in Port-au-Prince since late […]
