A High School Student wins her case of free speech

High school student Amyiah Cohoon has won a Federal lawsuit after a judge ruled that the student’s first amendment free speech rights were violated.

Cohoon made posts on social media that said she was infected with Covid-19 last year. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department sought to take her messages down, saying that they caused panic.

Cohoon then said a Deputy threatened to arrest her if she didn’t delete the posts. The Sheriff’s Department however says no threat or arrest of jail was made.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.