A heart attack couldn't stop him. Not back surgery. So what's next for this 79-year-old NASCAR-loving, marathon-competing priest?
Fr. Dale Grubba is a character. He loves competition, NASCAR, woodworking, marathons and who knows what else. And after eight decades, he’s still going.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
