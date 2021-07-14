A gunman in Racine County killed an Elkhorn man execution style before being fatally shot by an undercover officer, police say
The suspect approached a 22-year-old Elkhorn man while he was filling his car with gas and “viciously executed” him, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.
Readers: It's been almost 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. What memories do you...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on July 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM
It has been 20 years since the tragic attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A day nobody will forget.
Lunde, Rose Mary Age 93 of Cashton & Formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM
Masks still optional in most Brown County school districts as officials watch trends on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM
Only Green Bay school district still must decide on a plan for minimizing the dangers of COVID-19 this fall; that's scheduled to happen on July 26.
Lawsuit alleges Brown County Jail staff failed to place woman on suicide watch before her...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The family of Tonya Mealman says jail staff ignored repeated requests for her mental health treatment before she died by hanging.
One stuck-up bridge: What we know so far about Green Bay's Don A. Tilleman Bridge on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Here's what we know and don't know about the bridge in the week since a mechanical failure forced the DOT to shut it down.
Vaccinated Gov. Tony Evers keeps normal schedule after possible exposure to person with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM
An attendee at Gov. Tony Evers' news conference Thursday has tested positive, but vaccinated people do not need to quarantine or test, the CDC says.
Severe thunderstorms expected to move across Wisconsin on Wednesday, with strongest...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM
The state is likely to experience thunderstorms throughout the day that could produce damaging winds and heavy rains.
Wisconsin man who's scanning ballots, conducting election review was convicted of fraud
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM
A small group of Wisconsinites conducting a review of the presidential election — including a convicted felon — hopes to scan Brown County ballots.
