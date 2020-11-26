A gun collector's paranoia, a wrong suspect and the role of racism. What the Molson Coors mass shooting records reveal
Milwaukee police recently released 300 pages of records on the mass shooting, shedding light on the shooter’s mental state and actions that day.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin recount live: Milwaukee County to finish Friday, Dane County further behind
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 26, 2020 at 12:38 AM
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump's campaign.
Seven-day COVID-19 case average continues slight decline, but Thanksgiving gatherings...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 11:41 PM
The seven-day case average was 5,372, the lowest since Nov. 6. But it's still more than seven times the seven-day average at the start of the surge.
The young die too from COVID-19, even as many engage in denial
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM
A dangerous fiction has made its way through social media and American politics, the idea that COVID-19 is really only a danger to the elderly, or those with a severe, chronic illness.
Last minute plea to stay home for Thanksgiving amid pandemic
by Bob Hague on November 25, 2020 at 10:39 PM
If you’re planning to celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family, Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm wishes you wouldn’t “Our situation in Wisconsin is only going to get better, if we all take steps […]
Northwestern Wisconsin hospitals worry they are in the eye of a storm, fear another spike...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM
The hospitals in Eau Claire and other parts of northwestern Wisconsin — the hardest hit of any in the state — have been at capacity, with every bed full, and even above capacity at times for roughly a month. […]
Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Designee Sara Meaney will leave state government
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 10:19 PM
Her appointment was never fully approved. She was one of a few cabinet appointees who were not confirmed through a vote in the state Senate.
'The wave hasn't hit us yet': Medical experts worry huge surge of coronavirus deaths is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 10:05 PM
Two weeks ago, Wisconsin was ninth-worst in worldwide rankings; last week the state was 18th. But experts warn a tsunami is on the way.
'What he is doing is outrageous': Doctors slam Sen. Ron Johnson over hearing on COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Doctors are criticizing a hearing held this week by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, about controversial treatments for COVID-19.
