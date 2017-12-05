A grinch in St. Francis? Library decides not to decorate for the holidays, draws criticism
Recently the library has come under fire for a decision to not put up Christmas decorations or hold a holiday party.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Photo showing contractors with guns on city street causes firestorm1 hour ago
- US Rep. John Conyers announces he’s retiring today1 hour ago
- Cold storage facility still on fire on West Street in Wausau2 hours ago
- Officials ID woman whose body was found after house fire2 hours ago
- Legislator accused of misconduct removed from committees2 hours ago
- Crews fighting blaze on Wausau’s westside2 hours ago
- Documents give details on harassment complaint against Coggs2 hours ago
- A grinch in St. Francis? Library decides not to decorate for the holidays, draws criticism2 hours ago
- Local Unemployment Estimates Released2 hours ago
- Traffic Crashes Claim 46 Lives in Wisconsin Last Month2 hours ago
- Juneau County juvenile stable after shooting3 hours ago
- Governor Walker Signs Senate Bill 392 Into Law3 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.