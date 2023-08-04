A Greenville teen earned 139 Boys Scouts merit badges from scuba diving in Key West to whitewater rafting
Riley Mooney is the second scout in Greenville’s Troop 77 to earn every badge available to him.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
If your student is experiencing sexual harassment at school, here's what you need to know...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM
Title IX prohibits sex discrimination at federally funded schools. Here's what to know about filing a complaint and advocating for your rights.
Abfall Sr., Donald Eugene Age 87 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on August 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM
Wisconsin's 'death grip with alcohol' is killing more residents
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 2:08 PM
Excessive alcohol use is taking a heavy toll in a state that celebrates its drinking culture.
Wisconsin's dairy industry relies on undocumented immigrants, but the state won't let...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 2:03 PM
Undocumented immigrants in the state can own and register their vehicles, but they aren't allowed to drive them, forcing many farm workers to risk fines and arrest.
Airbnb says the most hospitable bed-and-breakfast host in Wisconsin is in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM
Glen Vander Velden, who runs Quiet Country Shed with his wife, Kathy, was recognized for receiving nothing but five-star reviews from guests on Airbnb.
Native youth drug treatment center in Wisconsin to focus on building cultural identity
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM
Tribal officials in Wisconsin are hoping cultural revitalization at a planned treatment center will help lower the high rates of Native youth addicted to drugs.
How Wisconsin youth apprenticeships work, and what's available
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Wisconsin's youth apprenticeship program has operated since 1991, but hit a record last school year with 8,360 students participating statewide.
Want to try a career before leaving high school? In this program, kids earn credit in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin has the oldest, largest youth apprenticeship program in the United States. A record 8,356 students participated in last school year.
