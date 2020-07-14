A Green Bay committee failed to take action on a face mask requirement. What happens now?
Discussions are expected to continue at City Council next week despite stark divisions over a potential ordinance.
De Pere demolitions will create unique opportunity to reshape downtown district|...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2020 at 5:21 PM
Astute readers noticed several buildings in downtown De Pere were demolished last week. It is the first step in a redevelopment effort expected to stretch into 2021.
They get disability benefits. Should that block their pandemic unemployment assistance?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2020 at 4:57 PM
The Evers administration and U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin are trying to change this rule during the pandemic, but so far have yet to hear back from the Trump administration.
Disturbance Mo’s Bar and Grill
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2020 at 4:03 PM
An Adams County resident has been arrested on multiple charges related to a disturbance at Mo’s Bar & Grill
Martin, Brenda L age 51 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM
Brenda L. Martin, age 51 of Necedah, WI died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Tomah Healthcare Center. Brenda was the daughter of George and Betty (Eskridge) Sawisch and was born on January 30, 1969 in Illinois. Brenda was a 1988 graduate of […]
One person displaced after fire damages home on Green Bay's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM
Fire crews responded around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to reports of smoke coming from a house, which is near HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Milwaukee police DNC shopping list: 'Tactical gas delivery system,' pepper spray,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM
Milwaukee will pay for the gear out of a $50 million federal grant to secure the convention, to be held Aug. 17-20.
Milwaukee Common Council approves mask ordinance
by Bob Hague on July 14, 2020 at 3:34 PM
The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday requiring people to wear masks in public spaces while the city’s COVID-19 health order is in place. Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic was the measure’s principal sponsor. […]
Monday COVID-19 numbers: positive rate drops, no new deaths
by Bob Hague on July 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM
The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests dropped Monday, and there were no new deaths reported for a second straight day. As you check #COVID19_WI data, check out our activity level web page. Regions & counties are classified as high, […]
