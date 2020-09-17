A GOP colleague questions Sen. Ron Johnson's investigation of Joe Biden
As Sen. Ron Johnson gets ready to release an investigative report on Joe Biden, Mitt Romney, steps up his criticisms of probe, calling it political.
Vernon County Accident Involves Rollover
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM
Deadline For Absentee Ballots Being Mailed To Voters Is Today
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM
Wisconsin Likely Will Be Placed On Chicago’s No-Visit List Next Week
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM
8 New Cases of COVID19 Reported in Juneau County Wednesday (9/16)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM
Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells to Closer Permanently
by WRJC WebMaster on September 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM
Beloit College will test students weekly for COVID-19
by Bob Hague on September 17, 2020 at 2:21 PM
Beloit College is testing all of its students for COVID-19 weekly. The College has partnered with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago to provide weekly on-campus COVID-19 testing for all of its roughly 1400 undergraduates. The College will cover […]
Moses Montefiore congregation prepares for online Jewish High Holidays services
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM
The Moses Montefiore Congregation will usher in Rosh Hashanah Friday evening and continue with services next week.
Wisconsin likely won't have presidential results on election night
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM
Wisconsin likely won't have results in the presidential race on election night largely because state lawmakers won't OK early count.
