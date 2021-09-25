A girl threatened with charges or jail over her COVID social media posts has won a lawsuit against the sheriff
A judge ruled a sheriff violated a high school girl’s free speech rights when she was threatened with jail over Instagram posts about her COVID scare.
Superintendent Jill Underly says Wisconsin is 'failing a generation' as lawmakers,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2021 at 1:02 AM
Jill Underly said lawmakers have failed to consult her on educational matters, while school districts have disregarded state guidance.
Republicans plan to pass measure aimed at limiting changes to legislative and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2021 at 12:59 AM
The move comes as lawmakers and voters gear up for fights in state and federal courts over how to draw new legislative and congressional districts.
Arizona election review eyed by Wisconsin Republicans as a guide confirms Biden victory
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2021 at 12:55 AM
A draft report by The Cyber Ninjas shows former President Donald Trump lost by a wider margin than Maricopa County's official election results.
Wisconsin Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a redistricting case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 25, 2021 at 12:54 AM
Republican state lawmakers Friday said the matter should instead be considered by Wisconsin's high court.
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit a high this week not seen since early January
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM
Over the last seven days, Wisconsin had an average of 2,746 new COVID-19 cases per day, or 533 more cases per day than the week prior.
Green Bay man sentenced to 12 years in prison for May 2020 shooting that left man disabled
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 24, 2021 at 10:54 PM
Green Bay resident Muhammad Hoskins said he did not intend to shoot the man. The victim said he nearly died after the shooting, and can no longer work
Sen. Larson says GOP-controlled Legislative has "refused to act on at least 150" Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 24, 2021 at 9:49 PM
Sen. Chris Larson says GOP-controlled Legislative has "refused to act on at least 150" Evers appointees
State Sen. Patrick Testin will launch bid for Wisconsin lieutenant governor
by Stevens Point Journal on September 24, 2021 at 8:20 PM
The state senator is expected to make the announcement Sunday in Stevens Point.
