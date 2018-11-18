A-G Schimel to Decide Monday Whether to Seek Recount Against Democrat Kaul

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is expected to decide Monday whether to seek a recount in the race against Democratic challenger Josh Kaul. The State Elections Commission said Friday the preliminary statewide vote shows Kaul ahead of Schimel by 17-thousand-190 votes or point-six-five percent of total ballots cast. State laws allow a recount request if the margin is one percent or less, but the candidate has to cover the cost if the lead is more than a quarter percentage point. Kaul has declared victory but Schimel has not yet conceded. He has until Wednesday to request a recount.

