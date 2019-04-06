A-G Kaul Joins Motion Challenging Trump Plan to Divert $1.6 Billion for Border Wall

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is part of a coalition of 20 states that filed a motion to block the Trump Administration’s attempt to divert one-point-six-billion dollars to build a border wall. The motion is part of a lawsuit challenging what they say is President Trump’s unconstitutional action to divert funding and resources meant for law enforcement, drug interdiction and military construction projects. A-G Kaul said in a statement, “Funds that would typically go to Wisconsin shouldn’t be diverted because the President has chosen to disregard the separation of powers.” The Trump Administration is considering diverting about six-point-seven-billion dollars towards construction of a border wall.

