A full fridge and bidets: Randall Cobb talks about the perks of staying at Aaron Rodgers' house this summer
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb lived with Aaron Rodgers for a time this summer after he was traded back to the Packers from the Houston Texans.
Gableman cancels another interview as he conducts his review of the 2020 election for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM
The former state Supreme Court justice overseeing a Republican review of the 2020 election has pulled back for now on another interview.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank leaving University of Wisconsin-Madison to be first female...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 9:48 PM
Blank has been chancellor of UW-Madison since 2013.
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases has declined for five consecutive days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM
The seven-day average is at 2,296 cases, up 628 cases from one month ago. The seven-day average was as high as 2,940 cases on Sept. 20.
Someone who attended an Oct. 7 Capitol hearing later tested positive for COVID-19. Not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM
The Wisconsin State Legislature has adopted a policy of notifying only people who were in close proximity to the infected.
Macomber, Ada A. Age 83 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 6:36 PM
Mauston Man Facing Charges After Officers Discover Drugs
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM
Juneau County Inmate Fails To Maintain Sobriety
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM
North Freedom Man Arrested For Not Complying With Terms Of Bond
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM
