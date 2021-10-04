A Four-Vehicle Crash In Warrens Leaving Occupants With Life-Threatening Injuries

On Sunday, October 3rd around 8:55 P.M., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near post 135 by the Town of Warrens in Monroe County.

A minivan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck an eastbound passenger car, creating a chain reaction. This caused an eastbound sport utility vehicle to run into a commercial motor vehicle transporting heavy equipment.

The two occupants of the passenger car sustained critical injuries and were transported to Gunderson LaCrosse.

The occupants of the other vehicles received non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.