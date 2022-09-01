A fight between the FCC and a broadband provider could cost thousands of Wisconsin homes broadband internet service
An estimated 650,000 Wisconsin residents lack access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Green Bay Boys & Girls Club to add free counseling as COVID worsens youth mental health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
The club received $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to knock down barriers for an increasing number of children and parents in crisis.
Meet the Press-Gazette's new education reporter Danielle DuClos. Let's talk schools.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Danielle DuClos joined the Press-Gazette about a month ago to cover education, and she wants to hear from you.
Excitement for first day of school also applies to our new education team as it looks...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Two new reporters are helping the Press-Gazette and Post-Crescent beef up coverage of education in northeast Wisconsin and across state.
'I had no idea this was still going on': Wisconsin parent appalled by race-based high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Enrolled Oneida Nation citizen Tammy Swiercynzki couldn't understand why a team purports to represent her people with a cartoonish Indigenous chief.
Meet our new early childhood education reporter Madison Lammert. She wants to hear from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Madison Lammert is a Report for America corps member reporting out of Appleton, and she wants to hear your child care and early education stories.
Wisconsin disabled voters may have help returning their ballots, federal judge rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Judge James Peterson said the federal Voting Rights Act supersedes a recent state Supreme Court ruling.
As misinformation 'spreads like wildfire,' Wisconsin Elections Commission seeks new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM
Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the commission needs more resources to respond to public inquiries that have ballooned since the 2020 election
Are you a young creative? Here's a chance to win $3,000 and a laptop. Applications close...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 31, 2022 at 9:09 PM
The 2022 Carvd N Stone scholarship fund opens on Thursday. You do not need to be a student to earn a scholarship.
