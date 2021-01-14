A fifth Republican is seeking to represent 89th Assembly District in special election
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Coleman man joins candidates from Oconto, Marinette, Suamico and Green Bay on primary ballot.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
How the distrust that fueled the Capitol mob is seeping into local politics in Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM
Some people no longer trust officials and institutions at any level, and politicians assign responsibility to each other for fixing it.
-
Brown County health officials connect almost 300 COVID-19 cases to the holidays, warn...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 10:24 PM
On Thursday, Brown County contact tracers tied 242 cases back to Christmas gatherings and another 42 cases to New Year's.
-
More than 26,000 people in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine; Dane,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM
With more than 65,000 doses given, Wisconsin's nine-county southeast region leads the state in vaccinations.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court casts doubts on Republican-backed redistricting rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Conservatives are asking the justices to change their rules to improve the chances that they, rather than federal courts, will resolve any challenges.
-
A fifth Republican is seeking to represent 89th Assembly District in special election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM
Coleman man joins candidates from Oconto, Marinette, Suamico and Green Bay on primary ballot.
-
15 Wisconsin Republicans asked Pence to block Biden's victory the day before the attack...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Fifteen Wisconsin lawmakers asked Vice President Mike Pence to put off certifying the presidential results a day before a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol .
-
Bice: St. Croix County Republicans take down inflammatory website urging members to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM
The decision to remove the inflammatory Republican webpage came after St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said he was "shocked and disheartened by the tone of the message."
-
When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine? Here's the latest on the rollout in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM
This story will continue to be updated as Green Bay Press-Gazette reaches out to local public health officials, health care systems, nursing homes and first responders for how the process is going in Brown County. […]
-
Messy winter storm headed for Wisconsin; snow showers expected to continue into weekend;...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM
A winter storm is forecast to bring a mix of weather to Wisconsin beginning on Thursday afternoon.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.