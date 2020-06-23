A fifth formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) by long-term community activists The Original Black Panthers and Darryl Farmer aka “King Rick” about the City of Milwaukee’s Spring April 7, 2020 General Election.

The WEC administers and enforces Wisconsin elections law, and is made up of six members. Four are appointed by four state legislative leaders and two are appointed by the Governor.

The members of the WEC are: Ann S. Jacobs (D-Chair), Marge Bostelmann (R), Julie M. Glancey (D), Dean Knudson (R), Robert F. Spindell, Jr. (R) and Mark L. Thomsen (D).

In 2016, the WEC replaced the Governmental Accounting Board (GAB) to administer elections and the Wisconsin Ethics Commission to administer campaign finance, ethics and lobbying law.

The Complaint

Click here to view a copy of the actual complaint filed with the WEC.

The complaint alleges that the City of Milwaukee’s Election Commission (MEC) did not establish polling places 30 days before the Spring April 7, 2020 General Election and did not notify the voting public of the polling places until days before the election and that the MEC didn’t provide sufficient time to inform the voting public of the polling places resulting in voter suppression and disenfranchisement of voters.

Neil Albrecht, Executive Director of the MEC, confirmed that announcement of the five polling places was made on April 3rd, or four days before the election in the following email response to a KINGFISHmke inquiry:

Subject: April 7, 2020 Polling Place Locations Notification From: Albrecht, Neil Date: Thu, Jun 18, 2020 2:38 pm To: Chris Johnson Hello Mr. Johnson, As Ms. Gabriel is no longer with the Election Commission, I am providing a response to the records request you submitted on June 10. As evidenced through the below email links, the identity of the five sites was released on April 3. News of these sites was released through a media announcement and through social media. https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/04/03/coronavirus-milwaukee-election-officials-announce-5-voting-centers/2942990001/ https://urbanmilwaukee.com/2020/04/03/milwaukee-will-have-only-five-in-person-voting-sites/ Thank you, Neil Albrecht, Executive Director City of Milwaukee Election Commission 200 E. Wells St., Room 501 Milwaukee, WI 53202 Milwaukee.gov/election

The complaint alleges that because the MEC did not establish the polling places 30 days before the election, as required by law, many voters were not aware of where to cast their votes on April 7, 2020. The complaint is specifically against Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Neil Albrecht and Commissioners Stephanie Findley, Carmen Cabrera and Jess Ripp.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission Response

The complaint points out that local election officials did not properly follow an election law under Wis. Stat. 5.25(3). MEC Executive Director Neil Albrecht and Chair Commissioner Stephanie Findley will be provided the complaint and will be given an opportunity to provide a response to the allegation. After a response is received, the complainant The Original Black Panther and Darryl Farmer are allowed to file a reply. After all allowable filings have been made, the WEC will review the submissions and issue a decision.

Expect more complaints to be filed with the WEC and other election and civil rights agencies regarding Mayor Tom Barrett and his administrations voter suppression and disenfranchisement action during the Spring April 7th, 2020 General Election.

