A federal grant will help Wisconsin clean up its child care crisis. Here's a look at the problem – and the grant's solutions
The state plans to use a grant to support new and existing child care providers and make quality, affordable care more widespread.
Fact check: Johnson misses with claim U.S. had energy independence with Trump; lost it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says "We finally achieved that energy independence… under the Trump administration. President Biden squandered (it) away."
Ticket prices generally lower as Packers' season hangs in the balance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM
We averaged the lowest prices at 10 ticket websites to show how much you can expect to pay for coming games.
Wisconsin could be raking in all the cash that out-of-state marijuana dispensaries are...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM
Out-of-state dispensaries are reaping the benefits of Wisconsin's ban on cannabis. Just look at the license plates in their parking lots.
Woman's remains found in Florence County woods
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 12:36 AM
A hunter discovered the remains Friday morning in a rural wooded area. The state says the remains don't match anyone missing from the county.
Waukesha County sheriff investigates who requested absentee ballots for military members...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM
Rep Janel Brandtjen says she alerted law enforcement after receiving three absentee ballots for three different women named Holly.
Late-emerging monarch butterflies get assist from FedEx on migration from Fox Valley to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 31, 2022 at 8:48 PM
The monarchs will make a 1,600-mile overnight journey to Texas to catch up with fellow monarchs already on their migration to Mexico.
Gladys Redlich's killer was released on parole 2 years ago. Her family only recently...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2022 at 8:11 PM
Gladys Redlich's grandson says the family found out earlier this year the killer, Scott Jenkins was released on parole two years ago.
Mauston Boys Complete Historic Cross Country Season with Strong State Performance
by WRJC WebMaster on October 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM
