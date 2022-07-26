A federal funding program with bipartisan support helped clean up the Great Lakes. Could it work for the Mississippi River, too?
The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is recognized as a success story, funding thousands of cleanup projects and garnering bipartisan support.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Fact check: Hong says GOP has only allowed about 2% of Dem bills to have hearing.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 7:44 PM
State Rep. Hong says GOP lawmakers have only allowed about 2% of Dem bills to have hearing.
Donald Trump to stump for Tim Michels in Waukesha ahead of Wisconsin's primary election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM
Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on Aug. 5, the Friday before the Aug. 9 primary election.
Packers President Mark Murphy tells shareholders that NFL draft 'likely' for Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Packers leaders tell shareholders team is in good position, financially and on the field.
Howard man charged with attempted homicide after woman shot in head Saturday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM
Brown County sheriff's officials said they had the man in custody within 35 minutes of the shooting
Evers-O-Meter: Taking a look at how governor has fared on promises, Part 2
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM
Taking a look at how Governor Tony Evers has fared on promises, Part 2.
Exhibits in this Wisconsin city on Native American boarding schools and violence against...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM
A pair of deep and highly emotional exhibits involving Indigenous communities are just block from each other this summer in Manitowoc.
An 8-month-old boy has died after a semi veered off Interstate 41 and crashed into a home...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 26, 2022 at 3:12 PM
A semitrailer veered off Interstate 41, crossed the frontage road and crashed into a house Monday night.
First three cases of 'presumed' monkeypox found in Appleton; health department says...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM
"The most important thing for the public to know is that there's a low risk of community transmission," said Appleton Health Officer Charles Sepers.
