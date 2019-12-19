A falling tree paralyzed Solarus lineman Brian Ortner. He's building a new life, with help.
Solarus lineman Brian Ortner’s journey after a life-threatening injury that left him paralyzed hasn’t been easy. But community help keeps him going.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
