A day after statements in Senate hearing on Capitol insurrection, Ron Johnson issues questions 'that must be addressed'
In a letter to key Senate committee leaders, Ron Johnson said “it’s important that we completely reconstruct what happened from all perspectives …”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin DOJ names man, officer involved in shooting at Oneida Tribal Police Department...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2021 at 1:41 AM
Carl King, 30, of Oneida, was shot by officer Dakota Oskey Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Oneida Tribal Police Department, according to the DOJ.
By one measure, Wisconsin high school grads didn't falter in Advanced Placement exam...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2021 at 1:13 AM
About a quarter of Wisconsin's 2020 graduates passed at least one Advanced Placement exam.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2021 at 1:04 AM
In a letter to key Senate committee leaders, Ron Johnson said "it's important that we completely reconstruct what happened from all perspectives ..."
What are the Packers digging up in the Lambeau lot along South Oneida Street? We have the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2021 at 11:05 PM
Moving tank will allow for future expansion at Lambeau Field, Packers say.
George Oudhuis (finally) joins the Packers FAN Hall of Fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2021 at 10:54 PM
Indiana resident nominated for Packers FAN Hall of Fame was finalist four times before being elected.
South central, western regions of Wisconsin have highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Southeastern Wisconsin has administered the most doses of any region, but it ranks last in share of the population that is vaccinated.
Foxconn could build electric cars at its facility in Mount Pleasant after agreement with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Foxconn and California car company Fisker have entered into an agreement that could lead to cars being built in Mount Pleasant.
Wisconsin wolf hunt already over, just days after start
by Raymond Neupert on February 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM
Wisconsin’s wolf hunt has already reached its quota, just a few days after it started. That hunt opened up on Monday with a total of around 120 wolf tags available to regular hunters, and another 80 ceded to the state’s tribal nations. […]
Senator Johnson claims leftists, anarchists are to blame for attack on US Capitol
by Raymond Neupert on February 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM
At Tuesday’s Senate Homeland Security hearing on the January 6th riots at the US Capitol, Senator Ron Johnson claimed that the attack was carried out not by Trump supporters but by leftists and anarchists. Johnson said that the people who […]
