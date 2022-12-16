A 'complete and utter shock': Wells in an Oneida County town have 'forever chemicals' 160 times over state standards

Private wells in the town of Stella tested positive for high levels of PFAS; residents are unable to safely drink the water.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



