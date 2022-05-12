'A classroom without walls': Green Bay Online School to include sixth grade in the fall
The board will vote on a new name for the school to expand enrollment for the next school year.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'A classroom without walls': Green Bay Online School to include sixth grade in the fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The board will vote on a new name for the school to expand enrollment for the next school year.
-
Summer road construction has already begun in Green Bay and Brown County. Here's a look...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Roads, bridges and highways under construction in Brown County may affect summer commutes.
-
They dreamed of owning a Frank Lloyd Wright home. Now they have one in Wausau.
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM
David Miller and Grant Almquist are restoring the Frank Lloyd Wright home at 1224 Highland Park Blvd. in Wausau to the designer's original intent.
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos backs exception for rape and incest if Wisconsin's abortion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2022 at 10:01 AM
The Assembly speaker's stance puts him at odds with the Republicans running for governor.
-
Green Bay woman charged with homicide in Forest County man's drug death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM
Woman said she'd went north to kick her heroin addiction, but brought heroin and crack cocaine with her.
-
Three elderly Marathon County residents scammed by crooks pretending to be grandchildren
by Raymond Neupert on May 11, 2022 at 9:26 PM
Marathon County deputies say a group of scammers stole over 80 thousand dollars from three elderly residents over the last few weeks. Public information officer Sarah Severson says the scammers pretended to be distressed […]
-
With Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance, Sarah Godlewski steps up criticism against Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2022 at 9:18 PM
On Wednesday, Ron Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that he expected abortion would be a nonissue in the campaign.
-
Fact check: Madison lawmaker says due to U.S. Senate rules, Democrats need "more than a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, says due to U.S. Senate rules, Democrats need "more than a majority ... to codify Roe vs. Wade."
-
City Moratorium Could Impact Sale of Two Sisters Event Center
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2022 at 8:11 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.