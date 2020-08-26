A Black man shot in the back, a viral video and civil unrest: Kenosha and the rest of the country are on edge after latest police shooting
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha and its aftermath have drawn criticism from state and national leaders. The National Guard was deployed Monday.
'He was not treated like a human that day': Family of Jacob Blake, now paralyzed, speaks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 2:24 AM
Jacob Blake's family say he suffered damage to multiple internal organs and will require more surgeries, but is awake and talking.
Aaron Rodgers, Cardi B, LeBron James and other celebs respond to Kenosha police shooting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 1:25 AM
Demi Lovato, Kevin Hart, 50 Cent, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are among several celebrities who condemned the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Manitowoc residents show their support in U.S. Postal Service rally
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 12:47 AM
Wisconsinites come together to show their support for the U.S. Postal Service
Small Kenosha businesses, Department of Corrections building burned to the ground,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Kenosha business owners and managers spoke with blank, unfocused expressions as they and others tried to clean and make sense of the mess.
Police reforms championed by Kamala Harris and a man whose son was killed by Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM
Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard plans to unveil legislation that would allow officials here to analyze police-involved deaths like plane crashes.
My college reopened. Now I've got COVID-19, along with nearly 500 other students.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 9:56 PM
I had to beg to be tested for coronavirus at Notre Dame. Now that I'm positive, I can't go outside. I can't see visitors.
Sturgeon Bay woman accused of killing roommate, telling police 'I stabbed her'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 8:56 PM
Sturgeon Bay Police arrested 52-year-old Susan Soukup and said she admitted to stabbing a 32-year-old woman who died.
Evers declares State of Emergency in response to unrest in Kenosha and Madison
by bhague@wrn.com on August 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for Wisconsin. Evers’ action follows two consecutive nights of rioting and looting in Madison and in Kenosha. Following overnight rioting in Kenosha & Madison, @GovEvers declares State […]
