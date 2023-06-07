A bipartisan bill would allow Wisconsin pharmacists to prescribe some forms of birth control
The measure is getting its first hearing since the state’s near total ban on abortion took effect.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM
New legislation could remove licensing requirements for school district administrators
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Rep. Robert Wittke and Sen.Duey Stroebel have co-sponsored a bill that could lift licensing requirements to become a school superintendent in Wisconsin.
Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings is first Native American appointed to Wisconsin's DNR board
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Gov. Tony Evers tapped Jennings, a citizen of the Bad River Ojibwe Nation, to serve on the board to work to conserve natural resources in the state.
Green Bay City Council approves hiring violence-prevention coordinator, using $1M state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Costs for the program will be paid from a $1 million grant Gov. Tony Evers delivered in March.
This former Manitowoc photographer traveled the country collecting stories for a project...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM
John Noltner worked in Manitowoc in the early 1990s as a newspaper photographer. Now, he travels the world to find answers to complex problems.
Rising cost of living in northeast Wisconsin has many working families treading water
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Official unemployment is at record lows with federal agencies reporting Wisconsin at a record 2.4% in April. Northeast Wisconsin was hovering at 2%.
2023 Bellin Run offers a 5K in addition to traditional 10K. Here's what you need to know
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM
The 47th annual Bellin Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of Bellin Hospital.
Record-breaking year: Door County visitor spending rises to new high in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM
Visitors spent $466.5 million in Door County in 2022. Find out more about the record-breaking year.
Keshena man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for 2021 beating death
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM
Duane A. Waupoose, Jr. was convicted in February of voluntary manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
