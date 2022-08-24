A bandage? A huge help? Not needed? Here's what 5 Wisconsin borrowers think about student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden said he will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Judge signals he'll require clerks to allow others to hand in ballots from Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM
The move would protect disabled voters' rights after a state Supreme Court ruling that barred voters from having others return ballots to clerks.
How the Lake Superior Twitter account became a popular destination for sassy takes and an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM
A behind-the-scenes look at the Lake Superior Twitter account, which went viral earlier this summer after tweeting about abortion.
Green Bay's use of 'green infrastructure' to manage stormwater runoff will grow with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Permeable pavement is just one kind of green infrastructure that cities are using more for stormwater management.
Republican leaders quick to reject Evers’ tax cut plan
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM
Governor Tony Evers has made an election year tax cut pitch, one that was quickly rejected by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature. With latest Marquette poll seeming to show the Democratic governor in a tight reelection race with […]
On the 2-year anniversary of Kenosha unrest after the Jacob Blake shooting, Tim Michels...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he has no regrets about how he handled the unrest in Kenosha in 2020.
Hilbert man dies after motorcycle crashes with pickup truck near Shawano
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM
Authorities' initial investigation concluded that the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck while the truck was crossing State 29.
Wisconsin is sued over delayed lawyer appointments in criminal cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM
A lawsuit says if Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender can't get lawyers for poor people charged with crimes, their cases should be dismissed
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/23
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM
