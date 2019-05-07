A 2-year-old child was accidentally shot Monday in Bellevue, police say
A 2-year-old is being treated at a Green Bay hospital after police suspect the child was accidentally shot Monday in Bellevue.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
