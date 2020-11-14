A 19-year-old Oconomowoc man is accused of holding a Missouri girl captive and repeatedly sexually assaulting her
The Missouri girl said the Oconomowoc man kept her in a closet for two weeks and wasn’t allowed to use the bathroom.
Facing COVID-19 challenges, Wisconsin education chief seeks $1.6 billion increase for...
The proposal would increase funding for mental health and special education. But it appears unlikely to pass as the coronavirus pandemic hammers the economy.
Remembering when Aaron Rodgers got 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek to do belt move, poached...
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Hockey Badgers blank Irish in Big Ten opener
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (1-0-0, 1-0-0-0 Big Ten), playing in its first game in 250 days to the coronavirus pandemic, knocked off Notre Dame (0-1-0, 0-1-0-0 Big Ten) 2-0 in their season opener on Friday night in South Bend. Senior Linus […]
Packers’ Lovett out for the season
Green Bay Packers FB/TE John Lovett suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. “What an unfortunate circumstance and just something you don’t really see very often, […]
Hall of Famer Paul Hornung passes away
Former Green Bay Packers great and Pro Football Hall of Fame tailback Paul Hornung passed away on Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84. “The Green Bay Packers Family today is […]
Local Level 1 WIAA Football Scores from Friday November 13th
Bellevue Fire Department merges with Green Bay Metro Fire Department
The move will save the village millions in costs to build a new fire station and will improve response times.
Was Green Bay's vote count tainted? County clerk says so, but offers little evidence to...
The Brown County clerk claims a consultant working for the city became improperly involved in counting votes in Green Bay.
