A 19-year-old fell off a cliff and died. Here's how to stay safe on your remote hikes
After a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man died falling off a cliff at the Oakfield Ledge State Natural Area, authorities remind hikers to stay alert.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Fox Crossing officer cleared in fatal shooting6 hours ago
- Wausau-area CPA convicted in grain company's financial scandal6 hours ago
- Committee looks at options for major cuts at UWSP6 hours ago
- US Senate candidates visit Wisconsin Valley Fair6 hours ago
- Man convicted of attempted homicide in spiking of girlfriend's drink with abortion pi...10 hours ago
- A 19-year-old fell off a cliff and died. Here's how to stay safe on your remote hikes12 hours ago
- Sales tax holiday has more people upgrading their computers12 hours ago
- Horseshoe Bay Cave tours offered this weekend12 hours ago
- Eggy Bikes rolling along smoothly in Egg Harbor12 hours ago
- 2 Names released in Fatal Crash/Explosion on I90/94 in Juneau County14 hours ago
- Hallucinations Lead to Multiple Charges Against Oxford Woman14 hours ago
- Adams Man Threatens to Kill 37 People14 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.