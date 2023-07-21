9th teen pleads guilty in shooting that killed 15-year-old, wounded 2 outside Iowa high school

A ninth teenager charged in a 2022 shooting outside an Iowa high school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls has pleaded guilty. The Des Moines Register reports that 16-year-old Nyang Chamdual said in court Friday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



