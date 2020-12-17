9th COVID19 Related Death Reported in Juneau County

The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 9th COVID19 related death on Thursday. They also reported 23 new cases bringing the Counties total to 378 active cases with 8 hospitalizations. The county now has had 1,708 cases with 1,126 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported 1 new case they currently have 8 active cases.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.