99TH Hustler Fest Takes Place This Saturday

The 99th annual Hustler Fest will take place this Saturday in Hustler Wisconsin. Events include Volleyball at 9am, Garden Tractor Pull at 10am, BBQ Chicken Dinner serving from 11am until 3pm or gone, Big Tractor Pull at 2pm, Cake Walk at 2:30pm, Back Seat Driving Contest at 3pm, Cornhole tournament at 5pm, Log sawing at 7pm, and a Free Concert at 8:30pm. The performer will be none other than Garth Brooks Daughter Allie Collen. Hustler Fest is sure to be a great event for those of all ages.

Source: WRJC.com







