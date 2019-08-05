91% Of SW Wisconsin Private Wells Polluted With Fecal Matter

A study by the U-S Agricultural Research Service finds 91 percent of private wells in southwestern Wisconsin polluted with fecal matter. Follow-up testing is scheduled for next month. Thirty-two of 35 wells contained the contaminants from humans or livestock. Testers found some of the wells contained pathogens which do cause illnesses like salmonella. The Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey was part of the project funding by the counties, the federal and state agencies, and local groups.

