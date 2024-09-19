9 Minnesota prison workers exposed to unknown substances have been hospitalized

Nine workers at a Minnesota prison fell ill and were hospitalized after being exposed to unknown synthetic substances possessed by men who are incarcerated. State officials say the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport was put under lockdown Thursday as officials…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.